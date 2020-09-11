NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning today, Metro Nashville Public Schools have given the green light to football and girls soccer coaches to begin contact practice.
On Friday morning, a school official told News4 that they will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics and that will determine when games will start.
Do you support high school contact sports starting up in Metro Schools?
"In alignment with our phase-in approach for in-person learning, we will begin to phase in extracurricular activities as long as conditions allow," Sean Braisted, with MNPS, said.
Although full contact drills and practice is allowed, all extracurricular social distancing guidelines and precautions must be followed.
The TSSAA requires 10 days of contact practice before playing in a game.
Metro schools spokesperson Sean Braisted tells @WSMV that Metro HS football teams can begin can begin contact practice immediately.By TSSAA rule, they'd need 10 days of contact practice before playing in games.This is the first step.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 11, 2020
Am told by a Metro coach that the metro coaches do have a 1pm meeting today and that Metro Schools AD Roosevelt Sanders will be a part of it.Coach says he expects that meaning will shed light on what will happen with their season.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 11, 2020
