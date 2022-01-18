NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a new boost in COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff last week.
The MNPS’s report covered the newest COVID-19 cases within the community of the entire 2021-22 school year.
Although students’ first week back in school buildings was after snowy weather delays, there have been 983 positive student reported cases in the district as well as 229 staff positive cases according to MNPS’s report.
On Sunday, an additional 742 students were reported to be in quarantine or isolation.
When Nashville students returned to the classroom on Jan. 10th, 571 Metro School staff members were absent, including 333 teachers.
As cases of the highly contagious omicron variant worry school officials and even some parents, there is still no mask requirement in place for the district. Officials advised families to keep students who show symptoms at home and consider getting them tested five days after potential exposure.
Other schools who reported more than 20 new confirmed cases include: Cane Ridge High, Dan Mills Elementary, Glencliff High, Granberry Elementary, Hillsboro High, John Trotwood Moore Middle, Julia Green Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. School, Meigs Middle, Smith Springs Elementary School and William Henry Oliver Middle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.