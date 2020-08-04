NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - It's the first day of school for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools, but instead of a classroom, this year kids will be learning online for the first few weeks.

The school system says teachers won't be diving into lessons for the first few days. Instead, MNPS says the first few days will be used to ease families into virtual learning and to make sure everything runs smoothly.

"What we've tried to provide as a district was access to devices and hot spots to all of our families as well as appropriate support to help them really engage with the virtual environment," said MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.

"We're really excited to have all of our students return for the first day of school today. We're doing so today in a very unique fashion in that we're in the virtual learning environment."

To prepare for today, educators are advising students to get their workspace ready and make sure their computers and log-ins are all working.

Once kids are ready to start the school day, they can log in to Schoology to make sure they are counted as present for the day.

At 9 a.m. there will be a morning meeting for students in all grades. It will be a live, interactive meeting on Microsoft Teams.

At 10 a.m. there will be a social-emotional learning opportunity and at 11:30 a.m. students can join their classmates on another Teams Live event for what the district is calling a "mindful minute."

Students can expect to hear from a teacher or staff member at their school at some point during the first week.

Metro is the only major school system in the midstate starting the year completely virtually and plans to stay in a remote-learning model until at least Labor Day.

