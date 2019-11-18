Police lights
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has confirmed to News4 they have not ordered body cameras yet for officers. 

Police tell News4 that given the comptrollers report about Nashville's finances, they are in discussions now with Chief Steve Anderson and Mayor Cooper's office on how to move forward and to what extent. 

So far, $5 million of the $15 million dollars allocated for capital spending for the body cam project have been spent. That money was for infrastructure, but no camera equipment has been ordered as of yet. 

