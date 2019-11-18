NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has confirmed to News4 they have not ordered body cameras yet for officers.
Police tell News4 that given the comptrollers report about Nashville's finances, they are in discussions now with Chief Steve Anderson and Mayor Cooper's office on how to move forward and to what extent.
So far, $5 million of the $15 million dollars allocated for capital spending for the body cam project have been spent. That money was for infrastructure, but no camera equipment has been ordered as of yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.