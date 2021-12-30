Nashville, TN (WSMV) – After recovering two guns Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police Department is reminding Nashvillians to lock their car doors.

The MNPD is strongly encouraging Nashvillians to secure any valuables, especially guns, in their cars. Officials said 70% of ALL guns reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles.

This reminder comes after the East Precinct community engagement officers recovered two guns that were in the possession of two male teens, ages 13 and 16, yesterday. Both guns were stolen from cars.

Just last week, 27 guns were reported stolen from cars and trucks.

Guns aren’t only the only things getting stolen. MNPD issued a review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville. The report shows that 70% of the automobiles taken (33 to 47) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

MNPD reminds Nashvillians to not only secure their belongings, but to remove their keys as well in an effort to minimize car jackings.