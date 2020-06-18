NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor has announced Thursday the Metro Nashville Police Chief Steven Anderson is retiring from the department.

Mayor John Cooper said they will start a national search for the successor for Anderson, who is stepping down after 10 years as the chief of police in Nashville.

“Over the next several months, my office will organize input from the entire community as we find the right leader for this next chapter of community safety in Nashville," Cooper said in a statement on Thursday.

Cooper said he is "grateful to the Chief for his service throughout his 45-year career." as well as "for providing continuity and a smooth transition during a national search."

Cooper said a committee will be established to assist him with the search process and it will not exclude internal candidates. Details for the nationwide search process will be announced at at later time.

"We need to find the best chief for Nashville. To serve and protect is the greatest calling. Thank you for your service, Chief Anderson," Cooper tweeted.

Anderson's retirement comes after several council members filed a resolution and the Tennessee chapter of ACLU called for him to step down.

Cooper said Anderson started as a patrol officer and is a graduate of Belmont University and the Nashville School of Law. He also is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Chief Anderson is a thoughtful and effective leader – a dedicated public servant who has the admiration of his officers and the thanks of a grateful Mayor for his years of service to our community,” Cooper said.