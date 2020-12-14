NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The plan consists of upgrading traffic lights, modernizing technology, and overall structure. Metro has received input and feedback from the public and stakeholders on how they should structure and address traffic concerns over the past year.
Across Davidson County, the plan will include 1,961 traffic and transit improvements in 300-plus neighborhood. The project will consists of things residents have been wanting for several years like resurfacing streets and filling potholes. There will be so many projects going on, though it’s 10-12 implementation, most Nashvillians will be within a half-mile of one of the projects.
"What we heard from the community was a real strong desire for more transit, for more sidewalks, for state of good repair. Let’s take care of what we have,” said Faye DiMassimo, the Mayor’s Senior Advisor for Transportation.
As for sidewalk work, their goal is to build 38 miles of sidewalk, especially those areas Metro has identified as a top priority.
“All of metro Nashville was reflected in the outreach that we did and 92% of our residents and 94% of the employment in Metro Nashville will have a project within a half of mile of where they are so that could be a signal a transit line a new bus shelter,” DiMassimo said.
The plan will cost $1.6 billion over the next 10-12 years and their goal is to utilize federal and state grant money to foot 60% of the bill. This new initiative will also give Metro the chance to implement it’s first ever traffic management control center.
“We will also have a traffic management center that will enabled us to know when there are issues out there in the field to fix some of those issues from remote locations to be able to see what’s happening in our traffic and being able to adapt to that,” said DiMassimo.
The city hopes this plan’s new technology and strategy will unclog some of the busiest areas in the metro area.
The transportation plan goes before council on Tuesday for adoption.
