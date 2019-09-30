NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilman is looking at what it would take for the city to take over some privately-operated jails.
Nashville current contract with CoreCivic to operate the Davidson County Detention Center ends at the beginning of next year.
Councilmember Freddie O’Connell launched a study into how much it would cost and if it would be feasible for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to take over instead of a business specializing in operating jails and prisons.
The Sheriff’s Office released the report on Monday.
“The private prison industry has negotiated a better reimbursement rate than counties who have taken on the responsibility. There would also be start-up costs,” said O’Connell at a news conference Monday afternoon. “I wanted to be responsible, and we can now be responsible.”
O’Connell admits that in Metro’s current financial state the city could not afford to run all the prisons, nor is there time since the contract is up in three months, but he questions the moral cost of treating prisons like profit centers.
The review is part of a 2017 ordinance BL2017-542 that gave Metro Council has oversight of Metro Nashville's contracts for correctional facility management services, and includes a requirement that reports be submitted to the Council regarding contractor performance.
The current contract with Brentwood-based CoreCivic, the company operating Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center, expires in January 2020.
O'Connell's report is the result of a request that the Davidson County Sheriff's Office provide financial analysis showing the costs that would result in management of the facility return to DCSO at the end of the current contract.
“Based on Metro’s current fiscal standing, we know we could not responsibly seek to initiate public operation today,” O’Connell said. “But there are moral costs to treating prison beds as profit centers, so it would also be irresponsible not to use this new information to make decisions about the future of incarceration in Nashville.”
O'Connell's announcement Monday afternoon presented the complete report detailing the financial impact of no longer contracting management of the Detention Center.
