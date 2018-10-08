NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The city's website just got a major upgrade, and leaders want to know what you think about the change.
Whether you're looking for the name and phone number of your Metro Council member or just trying to figure out which day your recycling is collected, you've probably visited Nashville.gov.
In fact, city officials said the website saw around 3.5 million unique visitors last year.
"If you were one of these visitors, we want to hear directly from you as we work to build a website that maintains everything you like about the existing site, while highlighting opportunities for improvement," said Keith Durbin, Metro’s Chief Information Officer.
A short survey was set up today to help gauge how Nashvillians feel about the changes -- positive or negative. It should take about 7 minutes to complete.
