Nashville has set yet another record this year, this time, for the amount of construction going on in the city. News4's Melanie Layden explains in tonight's Growing Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first year ever, Metro Nashville has issued more than $5 billion in building permits.

It's a new record for Music City-- the value of building permits has reached its highest dollar amount in a single year ever. That number beats out 2020's permit values by almost a billion dollars.

"Certainly, the costs of construction have gone up, but we're also seeing really big projects," explains Emily Lamb, the Assistant Director of the Department of Codes and Building Safety. "It's not like we're doing the same kind of projects we've always done and the costs have gone up. We have major projects: Fifth and Broadway, Amazon, Oracle will be coming soon."

Metro Codes has issued more than 12,000 permits this year, even during questionable times.

"Even during the pandemic, development has not slowed down in Nashville. We are very much open for business and growing," said Lamb.

However, it's not just from those big corporations coming to town. Metro Codes has to approve any kind of building-- big or small. That could be a single-family home, a home or building renovation, or even a back deck on a house.

With just a few weeks to go in this fiscal year, Metro permits are expected to exceed more than $5.3 billion by July 1st.

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

