NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Action Commission will be accepting applications to their Action Recovery Program.
The program provides three to six months of emergency rent and mortgage help to people in danger of eviction or foreclosure because of COVID-19.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Metro Action to meet the needs of many Davidson County residents who are now facing eviction and foreclosure because they are behind multiple months in housing payments,” said Marvin D. Cox, Director of Family and Community Services.
The criteria to qualify is very specific. You must be a resident of Davidson County and not already accepted into any other repayment program. The household income must not exceed 80% area median income listed below:
Median Income chart for Metro Action Commission
|Household Size
|Annual Income
|1
|$46,100
|2
|$52,700
|3
|$59,300
|4
|$65,850
|5
|$71,150
|6
|$76,400
To apply, click here. You can also call 615-862-8860 or email metro.action@nashville.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.