NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The three Davidson County COVID-19 testing centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed Thursday due to the possibility for severe weather in our area.
COMMUNITY ALERT: COVID-19 Assessment Ctrs. Closed for Severe Weather https://t.co/rN2Vpz20Lb pic.twitter.com/lgCXcFj4WE— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 25, 2021
The testing sites at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart will reopen Friday at 10 a.m..
"According to the National Weather Service (NWS), severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and again in the evening. Damaging winds of 65+ miles per hour, multiple tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are all concerns," Nashville OEM said.
The COVID-19 hotline will remain open Thursday. That number is 615-862-7777 and runs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.