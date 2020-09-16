NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We all know how near and dear our pets are to us and this morning, we need your help.
The 'Pet Pantry' at Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control (MACC) is almost out of food and it has reached a critical stage.
What's the pantry you may ask? It's a place where if you can't afford food for your pet, you can go there. No questions asked and they can help you.
For families with pets who find themselves in need, the Pet Pantry is available by calling the Pet Help Line at 615-862-4017. If you can donate, we encourage you to call the Pet Help Line at 615-862-4017 to learn what is particularly in need.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is headed to MACC Wednesday morning to spread awareness about its 'Pet Pantry' and how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.