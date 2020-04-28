NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following Nashville Mayor John Cooper's proposed budget announcement Tuesday, members of the Metro Minority Caucus released a statement criticizing the mayor for a lack of "transparency and color."
The Metro Minority Caucus is a body of eleven Metro Council members. At-Large Council member Sharon Hurt serves as chair of the caucus. She criticized Cooper's budget process as being "done in the shadows" and said it was not inclusive.
“The presentation lacked transparency and color. It was disappointing that not one person of color presented in the meeting," Hurt said in a statement. "In addition, members of the Minority Caucus attempted to ask questions, but none were addressed."
Council member Tanaka Vercher (District 28), former chair of Metro's Budget and Finance Committee, serves as the budget chair for the Minority Caucus.
"If the mayor is open to substantive collaboration and changes, our 11 members look forward to working with him to get this right. If the administration thinks the budget is a 'done deal,' our message is 'no way,'" Vercher said in a statement. "In unprecedented times, we need unprecedented collaboration and creativity. Our caucus plans to be open minded, effective and outspoken on the budgeting process."
Vercher further criticized Cooper, echoing Hurt's contention that the budget process was "done in the shadows." She called it part of a ongoing "transparency deficit" in Cooper's administration, citing a story from the Nashville Post that detailed refusals from the mayor's office to release transition documents after Cooper was elected mayor.
News4 reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but has not heard back.
Cooper recommended a $2.447 billion budget Tuesday. He called it a "crisis budget," emphasizing that Metro Finance estimates the city will miss out on $470 million in revenue over the next 16 months due to the March 3 tornado and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To help make up for lost revenue, Cooper called for a property tax increase of $1.00, which would bring the current rate to $4.155. To see the mayor's full presentation, click here.
Overall, the Minority Caucus appears more upset with the presentation of the budget than the substance of the budget itself. However, the caucus did express a couple specific concerns. First was that Cooper did not give more details about funding for Metro Schools. Earlier this month, Cooper told MNPS to prepare for a revenue shortfall of up to $100 million for this fiscal year, and to explore ways schools could make cuts. According to state law, at least half of the revenue from local sales tax must go to schools. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic's affect on the economy, there has been less revenue than expected.
Cooper did say in a press release that the budget "will ensure Metro and Metro Nashville Public Schools can continue to meet our community’s needs."
The Minority Caucus also pointed out that Cooper did not mention how Nashville General Hospital's funding would be affected.
Vercher said the caucus will be conducting more "thorough analysis" as more details about the budget become available.
