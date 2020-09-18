NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bars and limited-service restaurants are getting looser restrictions as the city sees less COVID-19 cases.
One bar we spoke to in Midtown says they've been making new changes to comply with all of Mayor Cooper's new regulations.
At Broadway Brewhouse Midtown you'll see spread out bar stools at tables and plexi-glass at each booth to keep from spreading germs.
Mayor cooper told us he’s grateful for bar and restaurant owners who are doing things like this and keeping their patrons safe during the pandemic. He’s now allowing 50 percent capacity with social distancing at these businesses.
The city is allowing bars to stay open until 11 p.m. starting tonight. They can have 50 people per floor of each business and 50 people on any rooftop or outside dining area.
“we’re clearly getting better at things were doing during these unprecedented times, so I’m very optimistic seeing these little steps get better and better, making businesses grow. Like I’ve told everybody, every single week is better for us," Justin Zoller, General Manager said.
Mayor Cooper also announced he’ll roll out Phase 3 of Nashville's Reopening plan starting October 1st.
