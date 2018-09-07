NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are warning parents that their middle school students' progress reports will be delayed this month.
School district officials are blaming the delay on "a technical issue."
The progress reports were initially scheduled to be released on Friday. The reports will not be released until the end of the month.
Parents and students can still check assignment grades within the Family Portal.
Families are also welcome to contact their student's teacher or school to ask for updates on their child's grades.
