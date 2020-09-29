NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As Nashville continues to look for its next officials Chief of Police, a lot of discussion has centered around possible reforms the department could make to serve the community better.
One of the ideas, shared by Interim Chief John Drake in a town hall on Monday, included having mental health professionals work more closely with police officers.
In an interview with Metro Nashville's Mental Health Cooperative, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Amanda Bracht tells NEWS4 talks have already begun to the possibilities of having mental health professionals going with Metro Officers on certain calls. Bracht says, whether Chief Drake continues in the job or another chief is named, she hopes the work will continue.
"I think it’s vitally in important for people in Nashville who are having a psychiatric crisis to have a no wrong door to get her the help they need," said Bracht.
Bracht says law enforcement needs stronger partnerships with areas like mental health and the reverse is just as true.
"If they happen to call 911 first and police are the first responders they need to know how best to deal with it and mental health needs to be part of that solution," said Bracht.
She hopes issues like this and community engagement are a key topic in the interview process by Metro Nashville officials helping fill the chief of police position.
According to Bracht, Metro Police officials are holding meetings with the Cooperative to start developing plans to increase mental health crisis training for officers.
“I also think we need to allocate more resources for the crisis intervention, towards youth crime, towards homelessness, affordable housing those things," said Chief John Drake.
In his townhall, Chief Drake, who is also a candidate to keep the position, also suggested having officers in plain clothes along side the mental health services among other reforms to help de-escalate interactions with people.
“I think there’s been a sense of urgency for various reasons when officers can pull back and take time and think about the situation and make the assessment,” said Chief Drake.
"Everyone is impacted by mental health and we have a system of care here and we need to continue to build on it and improve on it," said Amanda Bracht.
NEWS4 tried reaching out to several of the 57 applicants, we were told a number of the applicants have been turned down for the position.
NEWS4 found some of the other applicants looking to take the position include chiefs and high ranking police officials from big departments including Fort Worth, Austin, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
NEWS4 requested additional information about the applicants from Metro HR and are awaiting a response.
