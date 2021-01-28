A new study says the top reason people are interested in getting vaccinated is to get back to a normal life. Yet, the study just released by the National Association of Broadcasters also shows a major hurdle in vaccinations. A lot of people are still hesitant about them.
Among those surveyed, Black audiences had the highest concerns about the vaccine with 58% responding they're not sure if they'll take it or they probably or definitely won't take it.
"There are reservations having to do with a horrible history of public health in this country, specifically with the African American population," said Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir. "That builds distrust."
Jahangir said it's important to understand those concerns and work with community leaders in speaking to those concerns.
He said Nashville's already seeing a disparity in people over 75 who are going to get the vaccine.
"18.6% of white individuals over 75 have gotten the vaccine, and 9.1% of African American individuals over 75 have gotten the vaccine," said Jahangir. "We need everyone to have vaccines. My hope is if the Biden administration's promises continue, they will increase vaccines. Right now, we're doing 7,000 vaccines a week. I feel very confident we can do 3-4 times that amount weekly if we have the supply."
