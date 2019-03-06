After complaints about scooters blocking sidewalks and parking spaces in Nashville, Metro is now fining riders for parking illegally, and that’s not the only change.

“We make it very clear there will be no excuses,” said Billy Fields with Metro Transportation Licensing Commission. “This is where scooters should go.”

Scooter parking spaces, banning riders below age 18, no scooter zones and fines are a few of the new rules for scooters in Nashville.

Metro Council to consider changes to scooter rules We've all seen electric scooters just toppled over and left in the middle of a sidewalk.

The cost of parking illegally ranges from $10-25 if you’re blocking a right-of-way or another public property.

“We can actually fine not only the company, but also the rider,” said Fields. “That’s something we’re going to be working on to figure out how we can make it work and be effective.”

The future of scooters in Nashville The panel was made up of local leaders, concerned citizens and a Vanderbilt trauma doctor who sees scooter injuries.

The plan now is for fines to be paid through the app of the company who’s scooter that’s being used, and you have to pay through the app within 30 days.

Another change is no parking zones for scooters, but Metro only has 60 days to pick these.

Doctors: More scooters mean more injuries There are now entire Instagram accounts dedicated to making fun of people falling off scooters, but in all seriousness, according to doctors at Vanderbilt the scooters are really dangerous.

On the other end of the spectrum, city officials are also working to find where scooter parking should go.

“For the last several weeks we’ve been working with the planning department, with the public works engineering department, looking for opportunities of where could scooters be parked in areas that aren’t being used for anything else,” said Fields.

Metro has found 25 places for scooter parking, mostly behind alley ways and intersections.

Another topic the city is examining is limiting hours of operations for scooters.

In April the city will evaluate whether or not the rules worked and if scooters were effective in getting people off the streets.

“It’s new for us,” said Fields. “Around the world it’s normal, for us it’s new and we’re trying to work through it.”

This is just the beginning for scooters in Nashville.

Fields said scooter companies are working on three-wheel scooters and bigger wheels for safety.