NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is opening two new waitlists for affordable housing next week.
On a first-come, first-served basis, MDHA is opening reservations for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I and Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II. Both housing developments feature one to four-bedroom apartments.
According to MDHA, the specific waitlist application windows will open next week.
The Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I waitlist will open at noon on March 22, and closes at 3 p.m. on March 24.
Shortly after, the Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II at waitlist opens at noon on March 24 and closes at 3 p.m. on March 26.
MDHA says applicants who are interested in either apartment buildings will need to fill out an application at nashville-mdha.org
