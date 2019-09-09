NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police cameras caught a driver narrowly missing people on Broadway this weekend while hitting a Metro Police officer.

Metro Police Sgt. Kris Delap is recovering at home after being struck by a car driven by Pasquala Walls of Memphis.

Metro Police have cameras such as the one that recorded the incident through the city.

The 103 police cameras are watched in real time and recorded as evidence should it be needed.

The number of cameras could increase by about 30% if Mayor David Briley’s capital improvement budget is approved.

The video is clear. The silver Chrysler 300 is in heavy traffic on Broadway. Officers approached and Walls sped up, hitting a patrol car, then Delap.

In the video you can see the suspect’s car nearly hitting pedestrians in the street on a busy Friday night.

Videos like these help the police department solve crimes and deter crimes.

Police have 103 cameras around the city, the Nashville Sounds and MDHA have more.

Councilman Freddie O’Connell sees their value, but also the potential downside.

“There is definitely a privacy issue,” said O’Connell.

Police point out these are not hidden cameras. Everyone can see the blinking blue lights.

The cameras don’t always work in favor of the police.

A MDHA camera caught a controversial police shooting.

Briley wants more cameras for the city.

In his capital budget, he proposed video surveillance project phase two, which would add 33 more street level cameras and seven mobile trailers at a cost of $997,000. The budget also includes video software worth $800,000.

Metro Council has not voted to spend the money yet.

There were many police officers on the scene quickly, thanks in part to a new police initiative in June that added 17 additional officers downtown on weekend nights.

“I think part of the quick response is directly connected to the recent introduction of an entertainment unit focused on that area,” said O’Connell. “It has a high degree of utility and that’s the special circumstance of Broadway. I can say I’ve been reluctant to see a rapid expansion of cameras generally.”

Just because the proposal is in the capital budget doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen.

Metro Council has to approve it. The capital budget won’t be considered until next month with a new Council is seated.

Walls was shot after police said he hit Delap. He’s in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after Saturday’s incident.