NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — High school students may not be allowed in the classroom and fans aren’t allowed in the stands, but high school football has returned to Metro Schools.
It comes more than a month after other districts started their football season.
One of the schools able to play Friday, Pearl-Cohn.
“It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication from our student athletes, the coaches, the parents,” says Principal Miriam Harrington.
She says even with the no-fan restrictions, the excitement has still been there for the kids. “Like I could feel it Monday even on the field.”
She says getting the season going has not only been important for the players physically, but also for the Seniors at the school. Not only did they miss certain milestones they were expecting when school stopped short last year, she says 4 of 11 Seniors on the Firebirds football team have already committed to schools next year like Ohio State and Michigan.
“They are going into some high end state schools and we really want them to be seen and have that opportunity.”
While other students and parents couldn’t come inside the stadium, the game was being broadcast on TV as well as live streamed.
Cheerleaders, the band, and dance team were allowed to be on the sideline to motivate the players.
Football coach Tony Brunetti saying, “We may not be big in numbers but we’re loud in short numbers. And they do get down and they’ll keep the kids going.”
“We know it’s basically our responsibility to be the hype for our boys to get them to victory,” says cheerleading coach Kenya Gray. She continues that while they’re hosting all meetings virtually and not huddling, they are having practice. “It was difficult at first I’ll admit that but they embraced it. They’re just happy that we’re here to play. They’re happy that we have a season. So they’re like Coach Gray what do we need to do? Coach Gray Hans me a chart and let’s write down everything we’re supposed to do.”
The efforts happening at a time when Metro high school students are all learning virtually but able to come together to play.
“This is what we can control and this is where we are,” says Principal Harrington, “so let’s just stay in this positive space. I think that has helped but it’s also great just to see the numbers in Nashville come down right?”
Officers patrolled the outside fencing of the stadium to stop people from going in. Cars were also parked at the entrances of the parking lot to block other cars from trying to come.
