NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police deployed K9 units and a Metro helicopter to track an unsuccessful carjacker Wednesday.
Officials said after a man tried to carjack someone at the Chipotle located at 6838 Charlotte Pike, he took off on foot.
An off-duty officer heard a scanner description and saw a man matching that description of the suspect walking on the interstate.
With the help of the Metro Police helicopter and K9 units, officers could catch the suspect right before White Bridge Rd.
Authorities said the victim confirmed the suspect’s identity and proceeded to take him into custody.
