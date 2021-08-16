NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday night, the Metro Health Department tweeted that residents needing a third Covid-19 vaccination will be able to get that jab starting Tuesday.
The department says those individuals who are immunocompromised can get a third dose at any community vaccination event as well as the drive-through location at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In light of @CDCgov approval of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, on Tuesday our vaccine distribution sites will begin offering a third dose to those who qualify. A third dose has only been approved for those who are immunocompromised. pic.twitter.com/muF8WDEk6g— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) August 17, 2021
To see Metro's Covid-19 vaccine schedule, click here.
