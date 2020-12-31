NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Friday, January 1st 2021, Metro Health will begin texting positive COVID-19 patients their results instead of calling them.

The text message will include a link to a survey that will be part of contact tracing efforts. If you are unable to complete the survey, a phone number will be provided for you to call.

Metro Health tells News4 that this will streamline the operations and allow them to reach more cases quickly.

We have reached out to the Health Department to see what individuals should do if they do not have a cell phone. We will update this story when we hear back.