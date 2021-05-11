Metro Health starts COVID-19 vaccine initiative for homebound residents

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has launched a new COVID-19 initiative that will help reach its homebound residents.
Officials tell us you can now send an email to Homebound.Vaccination@Nashville.gov to request a home visit to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the email request, they're asking for the person's name, address, email address, age, and if there is a home health agency affiliation. Health officials say a follow-up email will then be sent with a date and appointment time for the home visit.
Those submitting a request will have a choice of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Metro Health, this is an effort to help increase the percentage of those vaccinated.
