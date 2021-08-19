NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Covid-19 numbers spike in Nashville, doctors say we are experiencing a wave that is at, or higher than previous peaks.

As of Thursday, there are 4,243 active Covid-19 cases in Nashville-Davidson County. To put in perspective, on July 4, there were just 444 active Covid19 cases in the city. The updated Covid-19 data was announced during a Metro Health Department press briefing with several doctors from major hospital systems in Nashville.

“Between July 13 and August 13 there were 519% increase in the 7 day moving average and in the same time frame tests positivity went up 3 times for Davidson County,” Dr Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Taskforce said.

Nashville’s health department and doctors wanted to make sure everyone is aware of the disturbing status of Covid-19 in the city. “Our caregivers right now today have patients in our ICU’s with machines keeping them alive who wished they had gotten the vaccine. But at that point it’s too late. They and their families are living with regret,” Dr. Tama Van Decar, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Healthcare, Tristar Division said. “It is deeply troubling to our doctors and nurses to watch patients suffer. the overwhelming majority could have been prevented with a vaccine,” she added.

The active number of Covid cases are not the only numbers going in the wrong direction. In Nashville, 306 people are in the hospital because of Covid, an increase from 171.

The 7-day positivity rate is now 13.7 %. Rolling 14 day average of cases is 358 and the 7 day average of new cases per 100,00 is at 61.6

This week Vanderbilt University Medical Center has about 130 people admitted because of the coronavirus, and 13 of them are children.

HCA Healthcare System said their hospitals have patients in their ICU’s with machines keeping them alive. Dr. Tama Van Decar at HCA also talked about ECMO; a machine that helps with lung issues. She said the reason the machines are difficult to find is because ECMO can only be done at centers capable of very high level ICU care, and that contributes why its not done everywhere and available everywhere.

“The pinch is because the level of acuity, the level of nursing care, the level of physician skill that is required for this level of support is really only found at the highest level of care provided settings. What we’ve done at HCA and Tristar and Centennial is try and maximize the ability we have to provide that service,” Dr. Tama Van Decar said. “The other thing that complicates this, is the folks that go on ECMO therapy, its not for a day or even a week. Often these patients are on it for weeks and months. It is far better to avoid needing ECMO than to need to be competing for scarce resources,” she added.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said about 21% of Covid-19 cases in Nashville are under the age of 18. Dr. Jahangir said as more opportunities present for kids to get together such at schools, the probability is high that the delta variant will spread. That’s why he believes its so critical for those who are unvaccinated, especially children in school, to be masked.

“While a small percentage of kids do end up in the hospital, if you have more and more children affected, that small percentage is going to be a bigger and bigger of number of children in our hospital. When hospitals get full, pediatric hospitals int his case, there is other reasons kids need to go to the hospitals. The cascades of resources becomes harder and harder to provide those other services that children need,” Dr. Alex Jahangir said. “What I also don’t think we know fully is what the long term impact of a child who becomes Covid positive maybe he or she is not in the hospital. What are long term effects to their cardiac function? to their lung function?” he added.

The message from doctors and healthcare workers is still the same- mask up and get vaccinated.

“This virus is not going to disappear. We’re all going to need to be vaccinated. Yes for our own behalf but also to make our families safer our neighborhoods, our entire community,” Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said.

There is still positive news. Vaccination rates are going up in Nashville.

50% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated.

Last week almost 10,000 vaccines were given in Davidson County compared to about 7,000 in one week a month ago. On average there are approximately 40 to 50 vaccines administered per day at the city’s testing and vaccine assessment site at the Old K-Mart location.

“Our plan moving forward are to add an additional tent to our drive thru testing center to increase the capacity by 35 percent and it should be up at the end of the week,” Dr. Julie Gray said.

“The health department is working with Chief Swann and others at OEM on a plan to expand testing and vaccinations in Davidson county,” Rachel Franklin with Metro Health Department said.

On Thursday, Tennessee Hospital Association’s president issued a statement calling for more people to be vaccinated and for more mask use across the state.