NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department is reviewing the state’s decision Wednesday to stop sharing information with law enforcement about people who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Metro Nashville Police Department has a similar policy to the state’s in place with the Metro Public Health Department that provides officers with names and addresses of people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and people under quarantine.
Metro council members said they were told the policy was due to a lack of personal protective equipment for first responders. They believe since more PPE’s are now available, the policy could disproportionately affect metro’s hardest hit areas, which are mostly immigrant and refugee populations.
The Mayor’s office said they are discussing the policy with Metro Public Health. Nashville could hear a decision on the policy when Mayor John Cooper holds his coronavirus press briefing at 9:30 a.m. today.
