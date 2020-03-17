NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health reported 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, up six in the past 24 hours.

The Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years old. Two patients are hospitalized and all other are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)

The Tennessee Department of Health releases statewide totals each afternoon.