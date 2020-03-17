CDC and hospital errors led to US coronavirus patient being sent back to military base, health officials says
Getty Images
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health reported 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus  in Nashville/Davidson County, up six in the past 24 hours.

Local COVID-19 Coverage

TSSAA tournaments have been suspended
News

TSSAA tournaments have been suspended

  • Ethan Illers, Digital Content Producer
  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TSSAA has announced it is suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boy’s tournament amid…

Metro Schools closed Thursday and Friday
News

Metro Schools closed Thursday and Friday

  • Ethan Illers, Digital Content Producer
  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has announced schools will be closed on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, due to…

Belmont extends Spring Break
News

Belmont extends Spring Break

  • Derry London, Digital Content Manager
  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Belmont University announced they're taking a number of steps related to growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.

Nashville Hospitals Have Enough Masks
News

Nashville Hospitals Have Enough Masks

  • Meredith Whittemore, Special Projects Executive Producer
  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- While you may be hearing about mask shortages in retail stories, Nashville area healthcare providers tell News4 they’r…

The Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years old. Two patients are hospitalized and all other are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. 
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing 
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth  
  • Stay home if you are sick 
  • Stay away from people who are sick 
  • Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)

The Tennessee Department of Health releases statewide totals each afternoon.

 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.