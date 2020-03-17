NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health reported 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, up six in the past 24 hours.
Local COVID-19 Coverage
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Ryman Auditorium has announced all shows through April 4, as well as all other activities at the Ryman, have been postp…
The mayor of Murfreesboro is apologizing for a post, that's now deleted, on the official social media account that downplayed the scope of the…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As health officials encourage “social distancing”, the practice of avoiding large crowds and close contact with others…
As you get online, you're going to see a lot of headlines about the Coronavirus. On Facebook, you might also see a smiling face.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An inmate at Hill Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA…
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) – Dollywood has announced it is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park to guests for the next two weeks star…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following Gov. Bill Lee's state of emergency declaration for coronavirus, the 2020 Southern Women's Show Nashville has …
NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- The Metro Nashville-Davidson County cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus has moved overnight from six to ten.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Organizers have cancelled the monthly Nashville Fairgrounds Flea Market for March, over coronavirus concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — At a special called meeting Friday morning, the MNPS Board of Education appointed Dr. Adrienne Battle as Director of Schools.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that all courts in the state would remain open, but placing limitat…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Wednesday the moving and storage company most well-known for their unmistakable trucks announced they’d be giving dis…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Senior living facilities like Belmont Village are limiting community entry to essential visitors as coronavirus fears s…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gyms are working overtime amid coronavirus concerns to keep their spaces clean, but are still feeling the economic impact.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An iconic office building in The Gulch closed early on Thursday for a deep cleaning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TSSAA has announced it is suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boy’s tournament amid…
Tennessee hospitals are clearing beds to prepare for an influx of coronavirus cases. State officials said they want to increase the use of tel…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has suspended programming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the exp…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University students are being told to move out the dorms and leave campus amid coronavirus fears.
So you have a bad cough. Your chest is heavy. And your Mom keeps texting you, telling you to get tested for coronavirus.
LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) – Jack Daniels Distillery has announced it is suspending tours starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of th…
(WSMV) – The NCAA has announced it is canceling the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring athletic…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As events across the country are being cancelled due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, The 5 Spot in East Nashvil…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health announces 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order issuing an emergency declaration enabling the state to better pr…
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee State University has extended its spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 du…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has announced schools will be closed on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, due to…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The SEC has announced all SEC Tournament games at Bridgestone Arena following Game 2 will be closed to the public as co…
Empty soap dispensers. Dirty floors. Feces on the bathroom walls. Teachers are at the boiling point.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has announced they are transitioning to strictly off-campus education for the rest of the semester.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University Medical Center healthcare provider has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dorothy Baccus and her gal pals are at the FiftyForward senior center five days a week.
(WSMV) – The upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance amidst coronavirus concerns, the…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide Tennessee with just over $10 million in funding to su…
The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association is demanding funding for cleaning and sanitizing schools as confirmed Coronavirus cases continue to raise concern in the mid-state.
Coronavirus is already having an affect on the bottom line for businesses that depend on tourism. In just a matter of two hours, the number of…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health has changed the way they present information regarding the diagnoses of COVID-19 cases.
The internet is not pleased with the state department of health. As the agency posts information on social media about new cases of coronavirus across the state, people are responding with a resounding question: why not release the county where the patient lives?
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Belmont University announced they're taking a number of steps related to growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Former News4 photographer Kevin Canady isn't that worried about Covid-19. In fact, he was at the Nashville Farmer's Ma…
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.
Battle Ground Academy announced late Monday night it would be closed on Tuesday after a student started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to an email from the head of school.
Williamson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday after a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district that they had tested positive for coronavirus and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis, according to the district’s Facebook page.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 21-year-old Maxwell Schulman says he's in isolation for at least the next 12 days.
Both Metro and the Tennessee Health Departments say the risk of getting the Coronavirus in Tennessee is low right now, but it comes with an ad…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday that an adult female in Middle Tennessee has become the fourth …
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor Cooper announced at a press conference Sunday morning at the Mero Department of Public Health that Davidson Count…
The Tennessee Department of Health has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee, according to a news release.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thursday marks the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee. Health officials saying its a 44-year-old Williams…
Williamson County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday districtwide as a precaution after the state announced a Williamson County resident had received a positive test result for coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Conventions and Visitors Corp says at least 11 businesses have pulled out of holding conferences or conve…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- If you're traveling, triple-A, or the American Auto Association, said with fluid situations like coronavirus it’s best…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Here in the U.S. FEMA is planning for the possibility that President Trump could make an emergency declaration to brin…
Fears and concerns continue to grow over the coronavirus as the stock market isn’t recovering as fast as people would hope.
Coronavirus is now affecting local trips to Italy, including an annual one organized by a popular local restaurant.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- While you may be hearing about mask shortages in retail stories, Nashville area healthcare providers tell News4 they’r…
The CDC and health department officials in Nashville are closely monitoring the coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Coronavirus is causing a lot of fear, especially after Centers for Disease Control officials issued a warning for Amer…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of miles from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus death toll is spiking, a Vanderbilt doctor has faith in her…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every day there seems to be a new alert about the Coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Doctors and specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the Coronavirus is not likely to impact us here in t…
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech University student being tested for Coronavirus does not have the disease.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in China, hundreds have become infected, some have died, one case has been d…
The Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years old. Two patients are hospitalized and all other are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
The Tennessee Department of Health releases statewide totals each afternoon.
