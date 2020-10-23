NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nashville, health officials are releasing more information about the clusters of coronavirus cases.  

Metro Public Health Department released an updated list of the identified COVID-19 clusters of 10 or more in Nashville on Friday. 

Metro COVID-19 clusters with 10 or more associated cases Oct. 23

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
Cluster Name Facility Type Cluster Start Date # Cases
Vanderbilt Parties Social Gathering 3/11/2020 49
Event at Clementine Hall Social Gathering 3/14/2020 23
Religious Retreat Social Gathering 3/25/2020 18
The Health Center at Richland Place LTCF 4/3/2020 47
Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/4/2020 102
Tyson Foods Commercial-Warehouse 4/6/2020 280
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/8/2020 12
CDM Jail Correctional Facility 4/13/2020 22
Bordeaux LTCF 4/15/2020 47
Cargill Commercial-Warehouse 4/21/2020 22
Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/27/2020 133
Knowles Assisted Living LTCF 4/27/2020 41
Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds Congregate Living 4/30/2020 156
Apartments A Other 5/6/2020 20
Montgomery Bell Academy job site Construction 5/8/2020 75
Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site Construction 5/19/2020 23
Good Samaritan Health & Healing LTCF 6/3/2020 75
Rolling Mill Hill job site Construction 6/3/2020 21
The Opal at Music City LTCF 6/3/2020 27
Lipscomb Elam Hall job site Construction 6/10/2020 32
Broad West Construction Construction 6/12/2020 34
Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 6/15/2020 107
Wedding at Farm (Out of County) Social Gathering 6/19/2020 15
Hermitage Hall Congregate Living 6/20/2020 93
West Meade Place LTCF 6/24/2020 11
Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek LTCF 6/26/2020 46
CDM Jail Correctional Facility 6/26/2020 75
Dawghouse Saloon Bar 6/26/2020 14
Dogwood Restaurant 6/26/2020 19
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Bar 6/26/2020 15
Loser's Bar 6/26/2020 29
Tootsie's Bar 6/26/2020 27
Winner's Bar 6/26/2020 10
Men of Valor Congregate Living 7/1/2020 10
Standing Tall Music City Congregate Living 7/1/2020 50
Metro Water Services Office 7/2/2020 18
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2) LTCF 7/9/2020 49
NHC Place at the Trace ACLF LTCF 7/14/2020 14
NHC Place at the Trace NH LTCF 7/14/2020 19
Belmont Village of Green Hills LTCF 7/20/2020 16
Middle TN Mental Health Inst Congregate Living 7/29/2020 48
Blakeford Green Hills LTCF 7/30/2020 18
Progress Inc. Congregate Living 7/30/2020 12
Life Care Center Old Hickory Village LTCF 7/31/2020 11
CoreCivic Correctional Facility 8/4/2020 122
Lakeshore Meadows LTCF 8/4/2020 33
Signature of Madison LTCF 8/17/2020 49
Holiday Party Social Gathering 8/20/2020 11
Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 62
Riverbend Max Security Prison-2 Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 60
Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 216
University Sports Team B College / University 9/2/2020 10
Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 9/7/2020 45
Tennessee Titans Other 9/12/2020 23
Middle TN Community Homes Congregate Living 9/14/2020 25
High/Middle-School Teen Party Social Gathering 9/16/2020 13
School Volleyball Team A School 9/20/2020 19
One Stone Church Service Church 9/22/2020 10
Miss Kelli's Bar 10/1/2020 14
Nashville Rescue Mission - Women's Campus Congregate Living 10/1/2020 70
Link Systems Electric Other 10/16/2020 12
Iron Tribe Belmont Gym 10/20/2020 14

Count of Clusters by Type Oct. 23

Cluster Type Number of Clusters
Bar 7
Church 2
College / University 5
Commercial-Warehouse 12
Congregate Living 13
Construction 19
Correctional Facility 9
Day Care 7
Food Production 2
Grocery 1
Gym 3
Healthcare, non-LTCF 1
LTCF 39
Office 4
Other 9
Restaurant 4
School 7
Social Gathering 12
Grand Total 156

According to Metro Public Health Department, "clusters refer to groupings of cases linked to a specific time and place, identified through the case investigation process" conducted by the team of Metro Health officials.

Metro Health officials said they are not identifying clusters with less than 10 identified cases.

 

