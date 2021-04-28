NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly five months into Davidson County's vaccine rollout, 40 percent of Nashvillians have now reportedly received at least their first shot.
The Metro Health Department doesn't think they'll realistically hit their goal of a 50 percent vaccination rate by May 1, which is this Saturday, but spokesperson Brian Todd says they're very close.
"It's been a long road," Todd said. "We think we'll get to the 50 percent at some point in May."
Vaccination rates are currently slowing in Davidson County, with Todd saying the priority now being the group who are on the fence about receiving a vaccine.
"If you are hesitant, you say, 'Well, my mom or my dad or my brother, or one of my good friends or a coworker got it, and they seem to be doing fine,'" Todd said. "I think hesitancy may drop among those folks who are on the fence."
Todd also says the slow in vaccinations may be due to how accessible the shot has become.
He says people rush for a shortage, but the current availability is allowing people to take their time.
Metro Health is crediting that availability of vaccines and Nashville's current 40 percent vaccination rate with the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in Davidson County, which are now set to lift on May 14.
