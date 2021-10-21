NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department is preparing to administer J&J and Moderna boosters to residents after Wednesday's approval from the FDA. Officials at Metro Health say the process is four parts.
The approval from the FDA given Wednesday is the second step. Thursday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice voted to recommend the pair as suitable boosters, completing step three. The 4th and final step will be when and if the CDC Director gives the final approval.
Metro Health officials say the boosters will be offered at pharmacies, grocery stores, and walk-in clinics around Metro Nashville. Metro Health has only been given approval for Pfizer and J&J for drive-through clinics.
