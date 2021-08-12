NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With new COVID-19 cases back to levels not seen since 2020, Nashville's Metro Health Department is ramping up its contact tracing efforts.
Contact tracing in Tennessee had several hiccups when it was first implemented, but Metro Health tells News4 they're ready for a second round.
"Now we're able to use a service that does the call out," said Metro Health Communications Director Brian Todd. "It's almost an automated-type system where an individual that may be in close contact is reached that way to let them know that they were potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19 and asked to provide additional information."
The department says they have already hired more contact tracing investigators and temporary workers to help with the new case load.
As of Wednesday morning, Nashville reported 519 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 48 hours.
