NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has postponed its cloth mask giveaway for Saturday, May 30 at four Metro Parks Community Centers.
According to the health department, the decision was made out of caution and "will allow Metro Health officials to learn more about the masks from state officials."
MPHD received 180,000 masks from Governor Lee's Unified Command Group. Any decisions about future giveaways will be made once the health department has more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.