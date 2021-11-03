NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old will be available at two Metro drive-through locations starting Monday.

Metro Health said the vaccine would also be at the health department's community pop-up vaccination clinics. In addition, the vaccine will be available with local pediatricians, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations, and walk-in clinics.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials gave the final approval for these vaccines. Children can receive a second dose 21 days or more after their first shot.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11 Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend giving Pfizer's child-sized dose of coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11.

"The vaccine also differs from the existing formulation that teens and adults have been getting in that it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to 10 weeks — making it easier for private medical offices and other locations to keep and administer the vaccine," Metro Health said in an email to News 4.