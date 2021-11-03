Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old will be available at two Metro drive-through locations starting Monday.

Metro Health said the vaccine would also be at the health department's community pop-up vaccination clinics. In addition, the vaccine will be available with local pediatricians, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations, and walk-in clinics.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials gave the final approval for these vaccines. Children can receive a second dose 21 days or more after their first shot.

"The vaccine also differs from the existing formulation that teens and adults have been getting in that it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to 10 weeks — making it easier for private medical offices and other locations to keep and administer the vaccine," Metro Health said in an email to News 4.

 

