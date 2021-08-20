NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over half of Davidson County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Metro Health department announced Friday.

Metro Health says as of Friday, 50.1 percent of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated, with 56.4 percent having received at least one vaccine dose.

A big milestone to announce: more than 50% of Davidson County residents are now FULLY VACCINATED against COVID-19! In addition to our drive-thru site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, we operate lots of pop-up vaccination sites every week.EVENTS: https://t.co/YIWATld5t6 pic.twitter.com/YAZyqkqm9A — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) August 20, 2021

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, fueled by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

On Friday, Metro Health reported 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, with 332 Nashvillians currently hospitalized with the virus.

Metro Health continues to offer free vaccinations at a number of community events, as well as at their drive-thru site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination events in Davidson County click here.