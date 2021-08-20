FDA expected to authorize Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for some immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over half of Davidson County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Metro Health department announced Friday. 

Metro Health says as of Friday, 50.1 percent of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated, with 56.4 percent having received at least one vaccine dose. 

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, fueled by the highly-transmissible Delta variant. 

On Friday, Metro Health reported 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, with 332 Nashvillians currently hospitalized with the virus. 

Metro Health continues to offer free vaccinations at a number of community events, as well as at their drive-thru site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. 

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination events in Davidson County click here. 

 
 

