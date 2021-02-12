Pharmacies start administering their first 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from federal government

Pharmacies around the United States are preparing to administer about a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that officials say can help in the fight against the virus.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Friday people 70 and older can begin scheduling vaccine appointments in Davidson County. 

Davidson is the last county in Tennessee to move into this phase. 

Teachers in Davidson County will also start receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 20 through Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Health.

Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers and staff will receive their vaccines from VUMC, while independent and parochial school will receive theirs from TriStar. 

VUMC and TriStar will work with their respective group of schools to schedule vaccinations. 

If you are 70 and older and would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 615-862-7777. 

 
 

