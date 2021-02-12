NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Friday people 70 and older can begin scheduling vaccine appointments in Davidson County.
Davidson is the last county in Tennessee to move into this phase.
Teachers in Davidson County will also start receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 20 through Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Health.
Metro Schools teachers and support staff will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine later this month as Nashville moves to the next phase of its COVID vaccination plan.
Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers and staff will receive their vaccines from VUMC, while independent and parochial school will receive theirs from TriStar.
VUMC and TriStar will work with their respective group of schools to schedule vaccinations.
If you are 70 and older and would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 615-862-7777.
