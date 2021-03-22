NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health department announced Monday they will open a mobile testing site for COVID-19 at Gra-Mar Middle Prep School this afternoon.
In addition to the three Community Assessment Centers, a mobile testing site will be open at Gra-Mar Middle Prep this afternoon. No appointment is necessary, and it is free to receive a test for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/VhfnJPUXF2— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 22, 2021
The mobile testing site, located at 575 Joyce Lane, is opening in addition to the three Metro testing sites (Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former K-Mart.)
No appointment is required for a test from Metro Health and testing is free.
The mobile site will conduct testing from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.
For more information on COVID-19 testing in Davidson County click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.