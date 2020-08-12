NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Health officials say overall testing totals are trending downward as Nashville continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Tennessee has been on the forefront of testing availability during the pandemic, but Metro's coronavirus task force says they're worried that there are fewer people wanting to get tested.
Officials say if you feel sick you should get tested.
"We have the capacity to do more testing than we are doing," said Nashville Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell. "People aren't taking advantage or they more feel they don't need to get tested so we need to do a better job to get people tested."
Despite the downward trend in testing, the number of active cases in Nashville is the lowest it's been since July 1.
86 percent of Nashvillians who got the virus are considered recovered.
