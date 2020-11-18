NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department will be providing free flu shots at select locations on Thursday, November 19th as part of the FightFluTN initiative.
Flu shots will be given at the Lentz Public Health Center and the East Health Center between 10am and 6pm on Thursday November 19th. This location will be drive-through only.
The Woodbine Health Center will have flu shots available for walk-in patients between 10am and 6pm on November 19th as well.
The COVID-19 assessment center at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will also have free flu shots available between 8AM and 2PM.
If you want to receive a flu shot at any of these locations, you do not need health insurance, but you must wear a mask at all locations.
For anyone that cannot get their free shot on November 19th, you are encouraged to call one of the three Metro Public Health clinics to make an appointment free of charge.
East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916
Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607
Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940
