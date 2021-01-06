NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State health officials said the goal is get vaccines in arms and that’s exactly what happened for two Nashville Subway employees who worked near a distribution site.
Metro Health Department has been working with HCA to administer the vaccines to first responders.
Last week, at the end of shift, Metro healthcare workers realized they had two doses of the Pfzer Vaccine left.
“Our nurse talked to the HCA folks and said can you get two more people to come in because we don’t have any more first responders but we have two doses left,” Brian Todd, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Health Department, said. “The HCA nurses went, they brought in two individuals Who gladly and he really wanted to vaccine.”
According to Metro Health officials, the vaccine has a 6-hour window to be administered and each vial contains six doses, leaving two left for the Subway employees.
Healthcare officials continue to say wasting vaccine is not an option.
“These were people were that were available,” Todd said. “They were the Frontline workers if you will. They are essential workers…As they have been restaurant workers have been all along.”
Todd went on to say for us “the most important is... that vaccine did not go into a waste.”
“It went into an arm,” Todd said.
Metro Health officials said they are launching a waiting list to allow people to sign up for left over vaccines.
“We’re working toward kind of a standby list. So, if we are getting close to the end of the day, let’s say we are 30 or 45 minutes to the end of the day,” Todd said. “People can be on a waitlist and we would call them and say…You’ve got 30 minutes to come here.”
Metro Health officials told News 4 they plan to launch this waiting list as early as next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.