NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will soon enter the next phase of its vaccination rollout plan, as Music City Center offers its final first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday.
As Metro Health starts the process of closing the Music City Center as a vaccination site, today is the final day to walk in and get your first dose of the Pfizer shot.
By May 28, the vaccination site will close up shop for good after everyone needing their second dose receives them.
Dr. Gill Wright with the Metro Health department says the city will move into a more targeted, community-based vaccination rollout strategy after the Music City Center ends administering shots.
“I think these are going to be reasonable alternatives, they’re out based more in the community where people don’t have to come to a center location, so hopefully it will help those that have been reluctant, maybe because of convenience or other things to get their vaccines," Dr. Wright said. "But at this time — it’s not beneficial for us to continue down at Music City Center.”
Molly Shine, a nurse practicioner with Metro Health says there's a lack of accessibility for people living outside Nashville, so it's important they go out to churches, mosques and shelters to get more doses out.
"There’s so many health care disparities in underserved populations and so if we can go to them where they feel safe and that they have their community with them receiving healthcare, we do good work and they feel better about receiving that health care," Shine said.
The city's health department held one such community-based vaccine clinic Thursday night at Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike. They say they administered about 100 doses, mainly to walk-ins.
Metro Health has similar events planned throughout the month.
Today from 3 to 5 p.m. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will hold a walk-in vaccine clinic from 3 to 5 p.m..
Saturday, Payne Chapel Church will hold one from 2 to 5 p.m..
And on Sunday, Saint Joseph Catholic Church will hold a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon.
The former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will also continue their vaccine clinic on normal hours, though the site will be closed Friday due to storm damage sustained Thursday night.
