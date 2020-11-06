Metro Health: Local organizer of last month's large religious event found to not be at fault

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The local organizer of a large religious gathering in downtown Nashville last month was found to not be at fault, according to Metro Health officials.

Religious author and recording artist Sean Feucht held a concert outside the Metro Courthouse on Oct. 11.

A video posted by Feucht's organization showed thousands of people worshiping in close proximity without masks.

Thousands attend event outside Metro Courthouse Metro health officials are investigating a large religious gathering held outside the Metro Courthouse this weekend.

The large religious event was held without any permits or without any notice officially to the Metro Police Department. The incident also concerned Metro Health officials, who had worked to stop the spread of COVID-19.

City leaders react to religious concert in Nashville City leaders are responding after a large Christian concert drew thousands of people, many without masks to downtown Nashville this weekend.

Metro Health Spokesman Brian Todd told News 4 the unidentified local organizer of the event reached out to them. Todd said from the information provided that "he was duped by Mr. Feucht about the event."

Todd said after their investigation, they decided to not consider action against him.

Metro Health said their epi team has been monitoring and they have not identified cases that are directly tied to the event.

"The local organizer shared that the majority of participants live in other states and they were following Mr. Feucht from event to event," Todd told News 4.

Those cases among people from out of state would not be reported to Metro Health.