NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Monday, Middle Tennesseans who are immunocompromised can get in line for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Nashville. 

Metro Health says they will likely receive the list of conditions that establish eligibility for a third dose on Monday. The department says once they receive that list they'll share it with Meharry Medical College and begin administering doses at the Murfreesboro Pike vaccination location. 

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised groups on Thursday. 

Eligible groups could include organ transplant recipients or individuals at higher risk for a breakthrough infection. 

The CDC recommends people receiving a third dose to receive the same vaccine they got originally. 

