Metro COVID testing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir says the Metro Health Department is working to develop a plan after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause to the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. 

"As you know we all are processing this as we speak," Dr. Jahangir said. "We don't have a plan fully yet, but we always want to do what's safe." 

The recommendation was announced early Tuesday morning, as "an abundance of caution" after six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

Dr. Jahangir spoke to News4 just after the announcement was released and stated that the former Kmart site that has been administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will now provide the Pfizer vaccine. 

Those who have an appointment at the vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike will be contacted about the transition. 

The former Kmart site is the only location in Davidson County providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

As of Monday the FDA says 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.. Monday was also the first day of Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered at the old Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike. 

News4 has reached out the state health department to learn how they plan to respond to the FDA recommendation. 

The CDC and FDA will hold a live press conference streaming on YouTube at 9 a.m. CT. 

Follow News4 for updates.

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.