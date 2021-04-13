NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir says the Metro Health Department is working to develop a plan after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause to the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

"As you know we all are processing this as we speak," Dr. Jahangir said. "We don't have a plan fully yet, but we always want to do what's safe."

The recommendation was announced early Tuesday morning, as "an abundance of caution" after six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

Dr. Jahangir spoke to News4 just after the announcement was released and stated that the former Kmart site that has been administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will now provide the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who have an appointment at the vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike will be contacted about the transition.

The former Kmart site is the only location in Davidson County providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

As of Monday the FDA says 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.. Monday was also the first day of Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered at the old Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike.

News4 has reached out the state health department to learn how they plan to respond to the FDA recommendation.

The CDC and FDA will hold a live press conference streaming on YouTube at 9 a.m. CT.

