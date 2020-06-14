Kid Rock at his bar - 4-22-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has issued a citation to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.

The health department says Kid Rock's bar served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside. 

Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Michael Caldwell, visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during a court appearance. 

Dr. Caldwell, along with other health officials, have met previously with management of Kid Rock's to provide guidance on what is and is not allowed by the bar to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19. 

Health officials also cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6. Order 4 requires businesses to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and also requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public. 

Business cited on Friday, June 12:

51st Deli

1314 51st AVE N

Order 4

 

Honky Tonk Central

329 Broadway

Order 6

 

Jonathan's Grille

717 3rd Ave N

Order 4

 

Jonathan's Grille

7653 Hwy 70 S

Order 6

Nashville Underground

105 Broadway

Order 6

Popeye's

3550 Murfreesboro PK

Order 4

Sam's Bar & Grill

2001 Lakeshore DR

Order 6

Scoreboard Bar & Grill

2408 Music Valley DR

Order 6

Sonic

7679 Hwy 70 S

Order 4

Sperry's

5109 Harding PK

Order 4 and Order 6

Taco Bell

4000 Nolensville PK

Order4 and Order 6

Thai Phooket

915 Rivergate PKWY

Order 4

Wingstop

127 Gallatin PK N

Order 4

