NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Nashville Predators take the ice for a must-win home game, Metro Health offered Smashville a unique opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccines.
News4 spoke with Stacey Sordahl and her son, Casey, who got the vaccine together on Thursday.
Casey is the one who convinced his mom to get the shot ahead of the playoff game.
"Instead of waiting 15 minutes on me, wait 15 minutes on your shot," Casey Barrier who got the vaccine said.
At the pop-up vaccination event, Metro Health had two vaccines. They offered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older and the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and up.
"We want to make it convenient. We want to make it easy," James Tabor with Metro Health said.
Tabor said they kept the vaccines stored in coolers powered by a generator. Tabor explained the reason behind the event.
"We want to go where the people are at and the Preds have a huge fan base here in this region and a lot of people are coming to this area and we want to be here for that," Tabor said.
For Sordahl and her son, the vaccine gives them peace of mind.
"I'm sure I'll thank him down the line one day," Sordahl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.