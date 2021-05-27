NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Nashville Predators get set to take the ice for a must-win home game, Metro Health will offer Smashville a unique opportunity to get vaccinated.
The pop-up vaccine event is all about meeting people where they are, and there will be thousands at Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night.
Tomorrow's Game Six is a big one for the @PredsNHL and we will be a part of the action downtown, offering COVID-19 vaccines outside Bridgestone Arena. You will find our blue tent on 5th Avenue near Broadway in front of the smash car. #NashGetsVaxxed pic.twitter.com/ZH0fCuOrTq— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) May 26, 2021
More than 14,000 fans will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena after the NHL approved a plan to increase the Preds fan capacity by nearly 2,000. Tonight's game will continue Nashville's league record for the most fans in attendance at a 2021 postseason game.
Metro Health will open their vaccine clinic on the Bridgestone Arena plaza at 3 p.m. and wrap up around 9:30 at the end of the first period.
They'll be offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older and the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and up.
The health department doesn't have a set goal of how many shots they want to administer, but say even if they give 200, that's a win.
"All Tennesseans have been able to get a vaccine for weeks and weeks now, so we know that the surge is over," said Metro Health Bureau Director Rachel Franklin. "Now we’re just trying to get those people who maybe have been thinking about it, not gotten around to it and say ‘Oh, there they are right now, OK maybe I can knock this out and have it be over with.’ We want to be right there to make it as convenient as possible.”
We'll see you Thursday, Smashville 💛 pic.twitter.com/8jJBOubn3M— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 26, 2021
Since people come from all over to watch the Preds, the pop-up clinic will not be limited to Davidson County residents and will administer doses to people from out of county and out of state.
The health department will also monitor each person receiving a vaccine for 15 minutes after their dose, but say side effects have been mostly minor and don't believe Preds fans will be kept from enjoying the game after receiving their shot.
Game 6 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. People attending tonight's game will be required to submit a COVID screening and wear masks inside Bridgestone Arena. Watch parties will also be held on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza and Walk of Fame Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.