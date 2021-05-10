NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health department will start off the new week with a handful of walk-up community vaccination clinics, after the Music City Center stopped administering first doses of the vaccine on Friday.
The first will be held Monday from noon to 4 p.m. at Schrader Lane Church of Christ.
From 6 to 8 p.m. you can get vaccinated at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium.
On Tuesday Metro Health will be administering doses at the Madison Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
For more information on receiving your COVID-19 vaccine from the Metro Health department click here.
