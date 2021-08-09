NASHVILLE – Discussions about reopening additional Covid community assessment center testing sites are underway within the Metro Public Health Department and other local agencies. Just last month, Metro closed the largest testing site in the state at Nissan Stadium. But with the recent rise of Covid-19 across the state and Middle Tennessee, officials are reevaluating.

“What we're looking at is what is our capacity, and at any point do we need to expand further, even though this year is a little different than last year because there are more testing supplies throughout Davidson County,” Brian Todd with Metro Health said.

Currently, the testing site at the old K-Mart location at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike is open for free COVID testing and vaccines. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Metro opened three locations. Since cases are spiking in the wrong direction there hasn’t been a decision on adding more assessment centers. Todd says for now, the department can handle the capacity level at Murfreesboro Pike.

“For us, we're able to handle and manage the number of people getting tested along with the other locations in Nashville that offer testing,” Todd said.

Some Davidson County residents we spoke to today feel like adding more testing sites wouldn't hurt. “If you say I'm having some symptoms I kind of want to get tested and there's one right around the street, that could be a big influencing factor in whether you go get tested or not, so I think that would be a good thing,” Josh Shepherd said.

In July at the Nissan testing location, there were only about 100 people testing a day. Fast forward to August - that number has risen above 350.

“But we have a tool now, that shows to be very effective and that tool is getting the vaccine. And really our focus is and has been encouraging people to get the vaccine,” Todd said.

